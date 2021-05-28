Sheetz Crypto News: 9 Things to Know as First Chain Accepts Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Sheetz is making waves in the crypto space today after the convenience chain announced it is the first to start accepting digital assets for payments.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sheetz accepting crypto.

A new release from Sheetz details that the company is using Flexa to allow for crypto payments at its locations.

This will allow customers to make use of Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ), Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ), Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ), Litecoin (CCC: LTC-USD ), and other cryptos for their purchases.

(CCC: ), (CCC: ), (CCC: ), (CCC: ), and other cryptos for their purchases. Sheetz will start accepting crypto payments at select locations this summer.

At first, this will only allow for payments in-store, but it plans to add support for payments at the pump later this year.

According to the news release, Sheetz is also planning to add support for its Rewards program when paying with crypto.

This will allow them to gain points when making use of apps that support Flexa.

Sheetz has to upgrade its payment system to handle the support of cryptocurrencies.

This resulted in it meeting with NCR, its point-of-sale technology partner.

The two worked out a system that works with Flexa to add crypto support.

Linda Smith, payments manager at Sheetz, said this about the move to accept crypto.

“Above all else, our mission at Sheetz is to continue providing our customers with the ultimate one-stop-shop where they can refuel their car and refresh their body. As a result, we are constantly innovating and exploring new offerings to truly give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365 — that includes accepting many forms of payment. We’re very excited to be working with Flexa to roll out support for cryptocurrencies and other types of digital assets at our stores.”

The start of retailers accepting cryptocurrencies is a good sign for the digital assets. There’s also more news below worth looking into.

