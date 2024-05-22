Sheen Tai Holdings Announces Strategic Tech Acquisition

Sheen Tai Holdings Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1335) has released an update.

Sheen Tai Holdings Group Co. Ltd. has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a strategic acquisition, where the company intends to buy all shares of a technology entity that specializes in software development and owns significant digital asset technology equipment. The final acquisition terms, including the purchase price, are to be negotiated based on a valuation report and subject to the fulfillment of specific conditions, such as due diligence and regulatory approvals.

