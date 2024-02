'She said yes': Australia PM Albanese engaged to partner

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon, posting a selfie photo of the couple with the caption "She said yes" on his social media platforms.

Albanese and Haydon first met at an event in Melbourne in early 2020, and appeared together during the campaign of the 2022 federal election, which Albanese won.

Albanese is the first prime minister to get engaged while in office, Australian media reported.

Haydon has accompanied Albanese on several official trips including Albanese's visit to the United States in October.

(Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Sandra Maler)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.