News & Insights

'She said yes': Australia PM Albanese engaged to partner

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

February 14, 2024 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by Renju Jose for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon, posting a selfie photo of the couple with the caption "She said yes" on his social media platforms.

Albanese and Haydon first met at an event in Melbourne in early 2020, and appeared together during the campaign of the 2022 federal election, which Albanese won.

Albanese is the first prime minister to get engaged while in office, Australian media reported.

Haydon has accompanied Albanese on several official trips including Albanese's visit to the United States in October.

(Reporting by Renju Jose Editing by Sandra Maler)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.