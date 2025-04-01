$SHCO stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SHCO stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,214,408 of trading volume.

$SHCO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SHCO:

$SHCO insiders have traded $SHCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS COLLINS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,240 shares for an estimated $167,071.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SHCO stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SHCO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.