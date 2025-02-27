$SHC Earnings Results: $SHC Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SHC ($SHC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $290,200,000, missing estimates of $293,790,567 by $-3,590,567.

$SHC Insider Trading Activity

$SHC insiders have traded $SHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PINCUS & CO. WARBURG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000,000 shares for an estimated $450,900,000 .

. INVESTMENT XI LLC GTCR sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $150,300,000

$SHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $SHC stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

