Shawn Allgood Is The Head of Chrysler Capital & Auto Relationships of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) And They Just Sold 49% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Head of Chrysler Capital & Auto Relationships, Shawn Allgood, recently sold US$212k worth of stock at US$21.11 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 49% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Notably, that recent sale by Shawn Allgood is the biggest insider sale of Santander Consumer USA Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$21.11). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 49%of Shawn Allgood's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Santander Consumer USA Holdings shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SC Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership of Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Santander Consumer USA Holdings insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$7.6m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Santander Consumer USA Holdings (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

