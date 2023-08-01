ShawCor (SAWLF) Price Target Increased by 26.73% to 16.53

The average one-year price target for ShawCor (OTC:SAWLF) has been revised to 16.53 / share. This is an increase of 26.73% from the prior estimate of 13.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.28 to a high of 19.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from the latest reported closing price of 15.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in ShawCor. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAWLF is 0.10%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 7,676K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 3,696K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAWLF by 9.19% over the last quarter.

FJACX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,573K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,575K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAWLF by 6.15% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 410K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAWLF by 8.85% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAWLF by 10.67% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 304K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAWLF by 25.48% over the last quarter.

