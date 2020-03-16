Shaw To Temporarily Close Freedom Mobile, Shaw Retail Stores For 2 Weeks

(RTTNews) - Shaw Communications (SJR) plans to temporarily close its 116 corporate Freedom Mobile and Shaw's 43 retail stores through March 27 due to COVID-19 virus outbreak.

This action affects corporate Freedom Mobile and Shaw retail stores across Canada.

The company noted that employees affected by this announcement will be paid for the time they would have been scheduled to work during this period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.