Shaw falls as court stay on Rogers merger deal sparks uncertainty, analyst downgrades

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 03, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta and Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO fell on Tuesday after a Federal Court put a stay on the company's C$20 billion ($14.63 billion) merger with Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO following a request from Canada's Competition Bureau.

The agency had requested a stay on Canada's competition tribunal's decision last week to approve the deal that would create the country's second-largest telecom firm.

At least two analysts downgraded Shaw after the court's stay order, citing worries that the deal would not close on its slated Jan. 31 date.

"It is uncertain if the appeal will be heard. If it is heard, then the outcome of the Rogers/Shaw transaction could be months away," said David McFadgen, analyst at Cormark Securities.

Shares of Shaw were trading 1.3% lower at C$38.5, below the offer price of C$40.50.

($1 = 1.3666 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

