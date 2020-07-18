Shaw Communications (SJR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Shaw Communications Inc (Symbol: SJR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.20, changing hands as high as $18.23 per share. Shaw Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJR's low point in its 52 week range is $12.20 per share, with $20.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.