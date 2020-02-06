Shaw Communications (SJR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Shaw Communications Inc (Symbol: SJR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.03, changing hands as high as $20.04 per share. Shaw Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.69 per share, with $21.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.91.

