Shaw Communications (SJR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

Shaw Communications SJR reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 31 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.13%.



Total revenues came in at $1.069 billion, missing the consensus mark by 4.13%.



In domestic currency, Shaw reported earnings of C$0.39 per share, down 9.3% year over year. Total revenues increased 2% year over year to C$1.36 billion.

Segmental Update

Wireline revenues (76.5% of total revenues) dropped 1.3% on a year-over-year basis to C$1.04 billion. Wireline customers declined by roughly 58,081 in the reported quarter compared with a loss of nearly 66,030 in the year-ago quarter.



Wireline - Consumer revenues fell 2.4% to C$887 million. Wireline - Business revenues of C$153 million were up 5.5% year over year.



Wireless revenues (23.8% of total revenues) increased 3.9% on a year-over-year basis to C$323 million. Shaw added 41,189 new wireless customers in the reported quarter.



The Wireless division currently operates in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, covering roughly 50% of the Canadian population.



Wireless - Service revenues (73.7% of total segment revenues) were up 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to C$238 million.



ABPU fell 8.8% year over year to C$37.38. ARPU declined 1.06% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to C$36.43.



Wireless - Equipment revenues (26.3% of segment revenues) fell 28% year over year to C$85 million.

Operating Details

Operating, general and administrative expenses declined 3.06% year over year to C$727 million.



In second-quarter fiscal 2022, adjusted EBITDA rose 0.78% year over year to C$632 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60 bps on a year-over-year basis to 46.5%.



Segment-wise, Wireline’s adjusted EBITDA dropped 5.7% to C$509 million. The Wireline segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 230 bps on a year-over-year basis to 48.9%.



Wireless adjusted EBITDA surged 26.8% to C$123 million. The Wireless segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 44.5% to 51.7%.

Cash Flow Details

As of Feb 28, 2022, Shaw Communications had cash and cash equivalents of $351 million. The company’s net debt position was C$5.598 billion.



Moreover, the company’s net debt leverage ratio was 2.2X, below management’s optimal range of 2.5X-3X.



In the quarter under review, capital expenditures were C$249 million compared with C$250 million in the year-ago quarter.



Free cash flow was C$217 million compared with C$248 million in the year-ago quarter.

