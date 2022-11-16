Shaw Communications (SJR) Launches Disney+ on Shaw TV & Stream

Shaw Communications SJR recently confirmed that Shaw TV and Shaw Stream customers can now access Disney’s DIS streaming service, Disney+ through both platforms. Shaw Fibre+ internet and Total TV bundles, priced from $175 per month or higher, qualify for free Disney+.



Fibre+ Internet customers can watch classic and original shows and movies available from Disney’s six premium brands — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star — through one integrated in-home platform.



Disney+ features all Disney’s Marvel TV shows and movies, Star Wars content like Andor, The Santa Clauses, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more.



New customers on selected plans tied to Shaw TV or Shaw Stream can get Disney+ for free for up to 24 months. After the end of the promotional period, customers can continue to enjoy Disney+ at a regular monthly rate. Disney+ typically costs $11.99 per month, which means this deal offers $287.76 in savings.



The app is also compatible with Shaw’s voice remote, allowing subscribers to perform voice searches.

Launch of Shaw Stream to Boost User Growth

Shaw Communications is expected to benefit from continuing strong demand for data by consumers and businesses. The improving Wireless penetration rate is anticipated to boost the subscriber base.



In the third quarter fiscal 2022, Shaw’s Wireless division added 35,012 net postpaid and prepaid subscribers in the quarter, consisting of 19,392 postpaid additions and 15,620 prepaid additions.



The company recently launched Shaw Stream, a new 4K device that allows Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers to access their favorite streaming apps in one place on their TV and makes them easy to navigate with Shaw’s powerful voice remote. Separate streaming subscriptions are required.



Shaw Stream’s advanced user interface allows Shaw Fibre+ Internet customers to seamlessly access top streaming apps, including Netflix, Hayu, Prime Video, Tubi and YouTube, as well as games and music apps, with more to be added in the coming months. Shaw Stream users will also have the ability to rent on-demand content through Shaw On Demand.



Shaw Stream is available as an add-on to Shaw Fibre+ Internet plans, starting at $5 per month.



In June, the company rolled out Fibre+ 2.0, which offers faster Internet speed along with increased bandwidth from Western Canada’s Gig Leader.

Shaw-Rogers Merger Faces Scrutiny and Postponement

On Mar 15, 2021, Rogers Communications RCI announced an agreement with Shaw Communications to acquire all Shaw's issued and outstanding Class A participating shares and Class B non-voting participating shares for a price of $40.50 per share in cash with the exception of the shares held by the Shaw Family Living Trust, the controlling shareholder of Shaw, and related persons. The transaction was valued at approximately $26 billion, including the assumption of approximately $6 billion of Shaw debt.



Rogers, Shaw, and the Shaw Family Living Trust have agreed to extend the outside date for the transaction to Dec 31, 2022 with a provision that the outside date may be further extended to Jan 31, 2023 at the option of Rogers or Shaw.

