(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) said it remains on track to meet its fiscal 2021 guidance of adjusted EBITDA growth over fiscal 2020, consolidated capital investments of about C$1.0 billion and free cash flow of approximately C$800 million.

