Markets
RCI

Shaw Communications, Rogers Issue Update On Mediation With Commissioner Of Competition

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) announced the early mediation between Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO, RCI), Shaw, and the Commissioner of Competition did not result in a resolution of the Commissioner's objections to the proposed merger. The review process will continue as previously announced.

Rogers and Shaw said they plan to continue to work constructively with the Commissioner to highlight the many benefits of the merger to all Canadians, including maintaining a strong and sustainable fourth wireless carrier across Canada through the proposed divestiture of Freedom Wireless to Quebecor Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCI SJR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular