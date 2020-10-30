Shaw Communications Q4 Profit Rises, Results Beat Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) on Friday reported an increase in net income for the fourth quarter to C$175 million or C$0.34 per share from C$166 million or C$0.32 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter was C$1.35 billion, unchanged from the prior-year period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.31 per share for the quarter on revenues of C$1.33 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Shaw Communications introduced its fiscal 2021 guidance, which includes adjusted EBITDA growth over fiscal 2020, consolidated capital investments of about C$1.0 billion and free cash flow of approximately C$800 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.