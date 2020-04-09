Shaw Communications Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) will host a conference call at 5:30 PM ET on April 9, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://services.choruscall.ca/links/shawq220200409.html

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-319-4610 (US) or 1-604-638-5340 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1-855-669-9658, Code: 4194 followed by the # sign.

