Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.074 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.78, the dividend yield is 4.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJR was $17.78, representing a -14.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.90 and a 45.74% increase over the 52 week low of $12.20.

SJR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR). SJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports SJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.27%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

