Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.52, the dividend yield is 3.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJR was $29.52, representing a -2.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.41 and a 73.04% increase over the 52 week low of $17.06.

SJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports SJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -19.23%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sjr Dividend History page.

