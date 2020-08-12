Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.074 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SJR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.37% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.84, the dividend yield is 4.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SJR was $18.84, representing a -9.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.90 and a 54.43% increase over the 52 week low of $12.20.

SJR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR). SJR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports SJR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.48%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SJR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

