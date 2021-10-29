Shaw Communications Inc. Q4 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled C$252 million, or C$0.54 per share. This compares with C$175 million, or C$0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to C$1.38 billion from C$1.35 billion last year.

Shaw Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): C$252 Mln. vs. C$175 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.54 vs. C$0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$0.33 -Revenue (Q4): C$1.38 Bln vs. C$1.35 Bln last year.

