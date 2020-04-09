Shaw Communications Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled C$167 million, or C$0.32 per share. This compares with C$154 million, or C$0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn C$0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to C$1.36 billion from C$1.32 billion last year.

Shaw Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): C$167 Mln. vs. C$154 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.32 vs. C$0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: C$0.32 -Revenue (Q2): C$1.36 Bln vs. C$1.32 Bln last year.

