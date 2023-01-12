Shaw Communications Inc. Q1 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at C$168 million, or C$0.34 per share. This compares with C$196 million, or C$0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to C$1.37 billion from C$1.39 billion last year.

Shaw Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$168 Mln. vs. C$196 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.34 vs. C$0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$0.38 -Revenue (Q1): C$1.37 Bln vs. C$1.39 Bln last year.

