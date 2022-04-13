Shaw Communications Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$196 million, or C$0.39 per share. This compares with C$217 million, or C$0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to C$1.36 billion from C$1.39 billion last year.

Shaw Communications Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$196 Mln. vs. C$217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$0.39 vs. C$0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$1.36 Bln vs. C$1.39 Bln last year.

