SHAW AND PARTNERS Upgrades Tasmea (ASX:TEA)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, SHAW AND PARTNERS upgraded their outlook for Tasmea (ASX:TEA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.60% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tasmea is $3.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.88 to a high of $3.83. The average price target represents an increase of 32.60% from its latest reported closing price of $2.50 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

Tasmea Maintains 4.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.44%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.17% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 282K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 107K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

