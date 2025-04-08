SHAW AND PARTNERS Upgrades Iress (ASX:IRE)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, SHAW AND PARTNERS upgraded their outlook for Iress (ASX:IRE) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.47% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Iress is $9.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.48 to a high of $11.24. The average price target represents an increase of 29.47% from its latest reported closing price of $7.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Iress is 714MM, an increase of 18.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

Iress Maintains 1.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.36%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.78% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iress. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRE is 0.04%, an increase of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.66% to 13,047K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,583K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 10.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,599K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,578K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 7.63% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,561K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,186K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 915K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares , representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRE by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.