SHAW AND PARTNERS Upgrades Audinate Group (AUDGF)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2026, SHAW AND PARTNERS upgraded their outlook for Audinate Group (OTCPK:AUDGF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.68% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Audinate Group is $4.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.35 to a high of $5.73. The average price target represents a decrease of 57.68% from its latest reported closing price of $10.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Audinate Group is 77MM, an increase of 17.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Audinate Group. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 42.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUDGF is 0.01%, an increase of 5.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.96% to 1,762K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 997K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDGF by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 283K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing a decrease of 32.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUDGF by 32.48% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 252K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

