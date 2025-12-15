SHAW AND PARTNERS Maintains Metro Mining (MMILF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, SHAW AND PARTNERS maintained coverage of Metro Mining (OTCPK:MMILF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 281.97% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Metro Mining is $0.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.11 to a high of $0.11. The average price target represents an increase of 281.97% from its latest reported closing price of $0.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Metro Mining is 307MM, a decrease of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metro Mining. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMILF is 0.01%, an increase of 95.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.79% to 7,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 3,008K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 2,276K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 1,755K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 465K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 205K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 44.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMILF by 1.09% over the last quarter.

