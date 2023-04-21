SHAW AND PARTNERS Maintains Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SHAW AND PARTNERS maintained coverage of Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163,100.00% Upside
As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metro Mining is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 163,100.00% from its latest reported closing price of $0.02.
The projected annual revenue for Metro Mining is $1,584MM, an increase of 790.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.92.
