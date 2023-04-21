SHAW AND PARTNERS Maintains Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, SHAW AND PARTNERS maintained coverage of Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 125K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 616K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANG by 3.40% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 125K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Austin Engineering. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANG is 0.00%, a decrease of 12.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 1,912K shares.

