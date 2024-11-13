News & Insights

Shaver Shop Group Holds 2024 Annual General Meeting

November 13, 2024 — 08:51 pm EST

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. (AU:SSG) has released an update.

Shaver Shop Group Ltd., a leading retailer of personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand, is holding its 2024 Annual General Meeting today in Melbourne. The meeting will include discussions on the company’s financial performance for FY2024 and its strategic priorities for FY2025. Voting results from the meeting will be reported to the ASX later today.

