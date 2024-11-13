News & Insights

Shaver Shop Group Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. (AU:SSG) has released an update.

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of director Craig Mathieson and the approval of the executive long-term incentive plan. The positive outcomes reflect investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

