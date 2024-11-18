Shaver Shop Group Director Adjusts Shareholdings

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. (AU:SSG) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Shaver Shop Group Ltd. reports a change in director Broderick Arnhold’s holdings, as he disposed of 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $330,050. After this on-market trade, Arnhold retains 1,000,000 shares, indicating a strategic adjustment in his investment portfolio. This transaction may intrigue investors monitoring insider trading activities for potential market insights.
For further insights into AU:SSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.