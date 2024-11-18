News & Insights

Shaver Shop Group Director Adjusts Shareholdings

November 18, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. (AU:SSG) has released an update.

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. reports a change in director Broderick Arnhold’s holdings, as he disposed of 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $330,050. After this on-market trade, Arnhold retains 1,000,000 shares, indicating a strategic adjustment in his investment portfolio. This transaction may intrigue investors monitoring insider trading activities for potential market insights.

