Shaver Shop Group Director Adjusts Shareholdings

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. reports a change in director Broderick Arnhold’s holdings, as he disposed of 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $330,050. After this on-market trade, Arnhold retains 1,000,000 shares, indicating a strategic adjustment in his investment portfolio. This transaction may intrigue investors monitoring insider trading activities for potential market insights.

