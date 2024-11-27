Shaver Shop Enforces Performance Conditions on Incentive Shares

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. (AU:SSG) has released an update.

Shaver Shop Group Ltd. announced the compulsory divestment of 238,616 unvested long-term incentive shares granted to Mr. Cameron Fox, as they did not meet performance conditions. The proceeds from this divestment were used to repay a non-recourse loan to Shaver Shop Pty Limited, with the remaining balance transferred back to the company. This development reflects the company’s strict adherence to performance benchmarks in its incentive plans.

