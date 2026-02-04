Shattuck Labs (STTK) Price Target Increased by 55.36% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for Shattuck Labs (NasdaqGS:STTK) has been revised to $7.40 / share. This is an increase of 55.36% from the prior estimate of $4.76 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.62% from the latest reported closing price of $3.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shattuck Labs. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 25.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STTK is 0.12%, an increase of 232.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.83% to 37,628K shares. The put/call ratio of STTK is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,306K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,306K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,675K shares , representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 282.70% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,540K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 5,451K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,639K shares , representing a decrease of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 129.31% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,532K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 28.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 235.90% over the last quarter.

