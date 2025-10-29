Shattuck Labs (STTK) Price Target Increased by 15.61% to 2.72

The average one-year price target for Shattuck Labs (NasdaqGS:STTK) has been revised to $2.72 / share. This is an increase of 15.61% from the prior estimate of $2.35 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.00% from the latest reported closing price of $2.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shattuck Labs. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 26.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STTK is 0.04%, an increase of 5.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.45% to 29,318K shares. The put/call ratio of STTK is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prosight Management holds 6,639K shares representing 10.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,540K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,675K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clark Estates holds 1,476K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 1,364K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 15.40% over the last quarter.

