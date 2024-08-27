Shattuck Labs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.57, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 18.18%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Shattuck Labs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $8.00 $9.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $16.00 $28.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $8.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shattuck Labs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shattuck Labs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Shattuck Labs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Shattuck Labs: A Closer Look

Shattuck Labs Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of dual-sided fusion proteins as an entirely new class of biologic medicine. Its product candidate, SL-172154, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the CD47/SIRPa checkpoint interaction to restore an anti-tumor immune response and to activate the CD40 costimulatory receptor to bolster an immune response. Its product candidate, SL-279252, which is being developed in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals, or Takeda, has been rationally designed to simultaneously inhibit the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction and activate the OX40 receptor.

A Deep Dive into Shattuck Labs's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Shattuck Labs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 704.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Shattuck Labs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1339.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shattuck Labs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -18.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shattuck Labs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

