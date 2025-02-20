News & Insights

BioTech
STTK

Shattuck Labs Shares Positive Preclinical Data For SL-325 In Inflammatory Bowel Disease At ECCO

February 20, 2025 — 01:02 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK), a biotechnology company specializing in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, Thursday shared promising preclinical data from its GLP toxicology study of SL-325, a high-affinity DR3 blocking antibody, at the 20th Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization or ECCO.

The study in non-human primates showed no toxicity or residual agonism at doses up to 100 mg/kg, confirming the drug's safety profile.

Additionally, SL-325 demonstrated durable DR3 receptor occupancy and no evidence of T-cell activation or Treg proliferation, supporting its potential for extended dosing intervals in humans.

Shattuck plans to file an IND application for SL-325 in the third quarter of 2025, with Phase 1 trials set to begin later this year.

CEO Taylor Schreiber highlighted the significance of these results, which reinforce SL-325's potential as a breakthrough treatment for inflammatory bowel disease or IBD.

Currently, STTK is trading at $1.27, up by 0.80 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.