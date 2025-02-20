Shattuck Labs Shares Positive Preclinical Data For SL-325 In Inflammatory Bowel Disease At ECCO

(RTTNews) - Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK), a biotechnology company specializing in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, Thursday shared promising preclinical data from its GLP toxicology study of SL-325, a high-affinity DR3 blocking antibody, at the 20th Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization or ECCO.

The study in non-human primates showed no toxicity or residual agonism at doses up to 100 mg/kg, confirming the drug's safety profile.

Additionally, SL-325 demonstrated durable DR3 receptor occupancy and no evidence of T-cell activation or Treg proliferation, supporting its potential for extended dosing intervals in humans.

Shattuck plans to file an IND application for SL-325 in the third quarter of 2025, with Phase 1 trials set to begin later this year.

CEO Taylor Schreiber highlighted the significance of these results, which reinforce SL-325's potential as a breakthrough treatment for inflammatory bowel disease or IBD.

Currently, STTK is trading at $1.27, up by 0.80 percent on the Nasdaq.

