Shattuck Labs Reports Positive Initial Data From Dose Expansion Trial Of SL-172154 With Azacitidine

(RTTNews) - Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) reported initial topline dose-expansion data from ongoing Phase 1A/B clinical trial of SL-172154 in combination with azacitidine in frontline Higher-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes and TP53 mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients. The company said 79% objective response rate was observed in frontline HR-MDS patients, primarily with TP53 mutations; while initial complete response/marrow complete response rate was 64%. In frontline TP53m AML patients, 27% initial CR/complete response was observed with incomplete hematologic recovery, while 5/11 evaluable patients achieved stable disease with decreasing blast counts and peripheral blood count improvement. SL-172154 showed an acceptable safety and tolerability profile as a monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine, the company noted.

The company has amended both studies to increase the sample size and plans to provide another update by mid-year 2024.

