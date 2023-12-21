News & Insights

Shattuck Labs Prices Public Offering Of 4.7 Mln Shares At $6.45/Share

December 21, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biotechnology company, Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK), Thursday announced pricing of approx. 4.7 million shares at $6.45 per share, to raise $50 million.

The company said that it intends to use the proceeds from offering for the development of its pipeline projects and other general corporate purposes.

Also, the company announced pricing of private placement of pre-funded warrants to purchase 3.1 million shares at $6.4499 per pre-funded warrant.

The offering is scheduled to close on December 26.

Evercore ISI acts as sole book-runner of this offering.

In pre-market activity, shares of Shattuck Labs are climbing 3.88%, to $6.70 on the Nasdaq.

