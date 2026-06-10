Shattuck Labs Prices $75 Mln Offering Of Shares And Warrants; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, priced its previously announced public offering of 10.88 million shares at a price of $4 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 7.87 million shares at a price of $3.9999 per pre-funded warrant.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $75 million, and the offering is expected to close on June 11, 2026, subject to closing conditions.

In addition, Shattuck has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 2.81 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price for a period of 30 days.

Leerink Partners, J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Shattuck Labs focuses on developing treatments for patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's lead investigational program, SL-325, is designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway in immune-mediated diseases.

STTK has traded between $0.71 and $8.33 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $4.27, up 9.49%.

In the pre-market, STTK is down 4.92% to $4.06.

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