BioTech
STTK

Shattuck Labs Prices $75 Mln Offering Of Shares And Warrants; Stock Down

June 10, 2026 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, priced its previously announced public offering of 10.88 million shares at a price of $4 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 7.87 million shares at a price of $3.9999 per pre-funded warrant.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $75 million, and the offering is expected to close on June 11, 2026, subject to closing conditions.

In addition, Shattuck has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 2.81 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price for a period of 30 days.

Leerink Partners, J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Shattuck Labs focuses on developing treatments for patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck's lead investigational program, SL-325, is designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway in immune-mediated diseases.

STTK has traded between $0.71 and $8.33 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $4.27, up 9.49%.

In the pre-market, STTK is down 4.92% to $4.06.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.