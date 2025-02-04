Shattuck Labs, Inc. to Present Novel Research on SL-325 at 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress

Shattuck Labs announces a poster presentation on SL-325 for inflammatory bowel disease at the 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress.

Quiver AI Summary

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for inflammatory and immune-related diseases, has announced a poster presentation for its candidate SL-325 at the 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress in San Francisco, scheduled for February 7, 2025. The presentation, led by Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Co-Chief Scientific Officer, will detail the development of SL-325, a DR3-targeted antagonistic antibody aimed at treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) while showcasing the company’s expertise in protein engineering and therapeutic innovation. Following the presentation, the poster will be accessible on the company's website.

Potential Positives

Shattuck Labs is presenting at the 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress, highlighting its active engagement in critical industry events.

The presentation focuses on SL-325, a potentially first-in-class therapeutic, showcasing the company’s innovation in treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The company’s expertise in protein engineering and TNF receptor therapeutics is emphasized, positioning Shattuck as a leader in the biotechnology field.

Following the presentation, the poster will be available on the company’s website, providing ongoing visibility into their research efforts.

Potential Negatives

There is no information regarding the results or successful outcomes of the research being presented, which could raise concerns about the effectiveness or viability of the treatment being developed.



The announcement focuses solely on an upcoming presentation, without providing updates on the company's overall progress or future plans, potentially signaling stagnation or a lack of transparency.



The presentation is related to a specific antibody, SL-325, but does not include any data or findings that could indicate to investors or stakeholders that the project is advancing positively.

FAQ

What is the focus of Shattuck Labs, Inc.?

Shattuck Labs specializes in developing novel therapeutics targeting TNF superfamily receptors for inflammatory and immune-related diseases.

When will Shattuck Labs present at the Crohn’s and Colitis Congress?

The poster presentation will take place on February 7, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM PST.

What is the title of the presentation at the Congress?

The title of the presentation is "Development and Characterization of SL-325, a DR3-Targeted, Antagonistic Antibody for the Treatment of IBD."

Who is presenting at the Crohn’s and Colitis Congress?

Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Shattuck’s Co-Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the event.

Where can I find the poster after the presentation?

The poster will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Shattuck Labs' website following the event.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$STTK Insider Trading Activity

$STTK insiders have traded $STTK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP, LLC REDMILE has made 1 purchase buying 133,371 shares for an estimated $166,713 and 1 sale selling 133,371 shares for an estimated $166,713 .

and 1 sale selling 133,371 shares for an estimated . TAYLOR SCHREIBER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 36,500 shares for an estimated $44,219

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $STTK stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics targeting tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily receptors for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress being held in San Francisco, California from February 6–8, 2025.







Presentation Details









Format:



Poster presentation







Title:



Development and Characterization of SL-325, a DR3-Targeted, Antagonistic Antibody for the Treatment of IBD







Presenter:



Suresh de Silva, Ph.D., Shattuck’s Co-Chief Scientific Officer







Date/Time:



Friday, February 7, 2025; 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM PST







Location:



Congress Exhibit Hall, The Moscone Center, Level 1; San Francisco, CA





The poster will be available on the



Events and Presentations



section of the Company’s website following the presentation.







About Shattuck Labs, Inc.







Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: STTK) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of potential treatments for autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. The Company is developing a potentially first-in-class antibody for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor agonist and antagonist therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve complete and durable blockade of the clinically validated TL1A/DR3 pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit:



www.ShattuckLabs.com



.







Investor & Media Contact:







Conor Richardson





Vice President of Investor Relations





Shattuck Labs, Inc.







InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.