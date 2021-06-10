SharpSpring, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SHSP) CEO Looks Like They Deserve Their Pay Packet

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Rick Carlson has played in delivering the impressive results at SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) recently. Coming up to the next AGM on 17 June 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing SharpSpring, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that SharpSpring, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$178m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.0m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 70% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$329k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$100m and US$400m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.0m. So it looks like SharpSpring compensates Rick Carlson in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Rick Carlson also holds US$4.2m worth of SharpSpring stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$329k US$340k 33% Other US$675k US$249k 67% Total Compensation US$1.0m US$589k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 11% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 89% of the pie. SharpSpring pays out 33% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at SharpSpring, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, SharpSpring, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 12% per year. Its revenue is up 24% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has SharpSpring, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with SharpSpring, Inc. for providing a total return of 73% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that company performance has been quite good recently, some shareholders may feel that CEO compensation may not be the biggest focus in the upcoming AGM. Seeing that earnings growth and share price performance seems to be on the right path, the more pressing focus for shareholders at the AGM may be how the board and management plans to turn the company into a sustainably profitable one.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for SharpSpring you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

