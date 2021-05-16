SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Last week, you might have seen that SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.1% to US$15.29 in the past week. Revenues of US$8.0m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.20, some 17% smaller than was expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:SHSP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 16th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from SharpSpring's three analysts is for revenues of US$34.3m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 59% to US$0.99 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$34.1m and losses of US$1.00 per share in 2021.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 9.0% to US$20.33, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on SharpSpring, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that SharpSpring's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 18% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 23% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while SharpSpring's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on SharpSpring. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for SharpSpring going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for SharpSpring (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.