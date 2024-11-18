News & Insights

Sharps Technology regains Nasdaq listing compliance

November 18, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Sharps Technology (STSS) announced that on November 13, 2024, the Company was notified by the Nasdaq Stock Market that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as of November 5, 2024.

