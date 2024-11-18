Sharps Technology regains Nasdaq listing compliance

Sharps Technology (STSS) announced that on November 13, 2024, the Company was notified by the Nasdaq Stock Market that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) as of November 5, 2024.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STSS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.