Markets
STSS

Sharps Technology Prices $400 Mln PIPE To Build SOL Treasury; Shares Surge 54% Pre-market

August 25, 2025 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS), a medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company, on Monday announced a private investment in public equity or PIPE transaction worth over $400 million, involving the sale of common stock and stapled warrants at $6.50 per unit.

The stapled warrants carry a three-year term with an exercise price of $9.75, while pre-funded warrants tied to SOL contributions will become exercisable once shareholder approval is obtained.

The PIPE is expected to close around August 28, with proceeds primarily intended to acquire SOL in the open market and establish the company's SOL treasury operations, alongside general corporate and working capital needs.

The company has also signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation, under which the foundation will sell $50 million of SOL at a 15% discount to a 30-day time-weighted average price, contingent on a future public offering.

Under the strategy, the company's principal holding will be SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain.

Solana is the fastest-growing and most-used blockchain, offering roughly 7% staking yields, high transaction volumes, strong developer adoption, and increasing adoption by institutions, stablecoin projects, and Web3 applications.

In the pre-market trading, Sharps technology is 53.91% higher at $11.32 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.