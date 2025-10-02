Markets
STSS

Sharps Technology Launches $100 Mln Stock Repurchase Program; Stock Up In Pre-market

October 02, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS), on Thursday announced that it has authorized a stock repurchase program to acquire up to $100 million of the company's outstanding common stock.

The program will allow the company to repurchase shares through open market purchases as well as privately negotiated transactions.

The company said the new repurchase program reflects its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and provides flexibility in managing its capital structure while supporting long-term growth.

In the pre-market trading, Sharps Technology is 8.41% higher at $7.35 on the Nasdaq.

