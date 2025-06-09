Sharps Technology, Inc. CEO Robert Hayes to Present at Virtual Investor Summit on June 10, 2025

Sharps Technology announces CEO Robert Hayes will present at the Virtual Investor Summit, showcasing recent commercial shipments and operations.

Sharps Technology, Inc. announced that CEO Robert Hayes will present at the Virtual Investor Summit on June 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. This event will focus on small- and micro-cap stocks, providing investors with insights into high-potential companies. Sharps has recently started shipments of smart safety syringes, marking its first commercial deliveries and transition to revenue generation, with products produced at its upgraded facility in Hungary. The company specializes in innovative medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging, with a focus on safety and low waste. Interested investors can register for the summit and learn more about the company through the provided links.

Potential Positives

Sharps Technology has commenced its first commercial shipments, marking a key transition to revenue-generating operations.

The company has made significant upgrades to its manufacturing facility in Hungary to support high-volume production, indicating increased capacity and operational efficiency.

CEO Robert Hayes is participating in the Virtual Investor Summit, presenting an opportunity to attract investor interest and communicate the company’s growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Investors may be concerned about the company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights and the potential impact of infringement actions, as indicated by the cautionary language in the forward-looking statements.

The press release suggests uncertainties regarding the company's future operating results and capital resources, potentially raising red flags for investors about financial stability.

The mention of competing products and the need to develop and commercialize new offerings highlights market risks that could hinder growth and profitability.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Sharps Technology's presentation at the Investor Summit?

Sharps Technology's presentation is scheduled for June 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET.

Who is presenting for Sharps Technology at the Investor Summit?

Robert Hayes, the CEO of Sharps Technology, will be presenting at the Investor Summit.

What significant announcement did Sharps Technology make recently?

Sharps Technology announced its first commercial deliveries under three customer orders, marking its transition to revenue-generating operations.

Where are Sharps Technology's products manufactured?

All Sharps Technology products are manufactured and shipped from their facility in Hungary.

How can investors register for the Investor Summit?

Investors can register for the Investor Summit by visiting the event's website and clicking the "Registration" button.

$STSS Insider Trading Activity

$STSS insiders have traded $STSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MICHAEL HAYES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $10,750 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $STSS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Virtual Investor Summit





Virtual Investor Summit





here





.





.





Sharps





recently announced





Read the update release



HERE









.









.











Event:













Event:



Date & Time:



Q2 Investor Summit





Presenter:



Robert Hayes, CEO



Webcast





:



LINK HERE



Robert Hayes, CEO





Webcast





:









LINK HERE

























Conference Overview and Structure:









https://investorsummitgroup.com/





), and click the "









Registration









" button.





For More Information, please visit:





), and click the "





, or, contact





" button.





.





About Sharps Technology:





, or, contact





www.sharpstechnology.com





.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:







Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company’s product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities, that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary. For additional information, please visit





Investor Contact:





.







Adam Holdsworth







Phone: 917-497-9287







Email:









IR@sharpstechnology.com







Adam Holdsworth





Phone: 917-497-9287





Email:





IR@sharpstechnology.com







