Sharps Technology, Inc. CEO Robert Hayes to Present at Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on May 22

Sharps Technology's CEO will present at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference on May 22, 2025.

Sharps Technology, Inc. has announced that its CEO, Robert Hayes, will present at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on May 22, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The company is known for its innovative medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging, specifically patented smart-safety syringes that focus on reducing waste and enhancing safety features. Sharps operates a manufacturing facility in Hungary and is committed to advancing syringe technologies through specialized copolymer solutions for the prefillable syringe market. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the company’s business strategy and future expectations, cautioning that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties.

$STSS Insider Trading Activity

$STSS insiders have traded $STSS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MICHAEL HAYES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 13 purchases buying 305,000 shares for an estimated $20,822 and 0 sales.

$STSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $STSS stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: “STSS” and “STSSW”) (“Sharps”), an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry, today announced that Robert Hayes, CEO, is scheduled to present at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on May 22, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET.









Presentation Details:













Robert Hayes, CEO



May 22, 2025



1:00 p.m. ET



About Sharps Technology:









Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company’s product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities, that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary. For additional information, please visit



www.sharpstechnology.com



.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:









This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “poised” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity, and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.









Investor Contact:











Holdsworth Partners







Adam Holdsworth





Phone: 917-497-9287





Email:



IR@sharpstechnology.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.