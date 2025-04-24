Sharps Technology, Inc. Announces 1-for-300 Reverse Stock Split to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Sharps Technology announces a 1-for-300 reverse stock split to maintain its Nasdaq listing, effective April 27, 2025.

Sharps Technology, Inc. announced a 1-for-300 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective April 27, 2025, to comply with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. The company's common stock will start trading on a post-split basis under the symbol "STSS" on April 28, 2025. This action was approved by Sharps' Board of Directors without requiring shareholder approval, and it involves reducing the authorized shares from 500 million to approximately 1.67 million. The reverse split aims to enhance the company's compliance with stock exchange regulations while maintaining proportionality across the company's stock classes. Sharps focuses on innovative medical devices and packaging, particularly in safety syringe technology, and has a manufacturing facility in Hungary.

Potential Positives

Sharps Technology is taking proactive measures to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq by implementing a 1-for-300 reverse stock split, which is essential for compliance with minimum bid price requirements.

The company reduces its authorized common shares from 500,000,000 to 1,666,667, simplifying its capital structure.

Following the reverse split, Sharps' common stock will trade under the existing symbol "STSS," facilitating a seamless transition for investors.

Potential Negatives

The implementation of a 1-for-300 reverse stock split may signal to investors that the company is struggling to maintain its stock price, necessitating such drastic measures to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements.

The reverse stock split reduces the number of authorized common shares from 500,000,000 to 1,666,667, which may limit the company's ability to raise capital in the future.

The board's decision to effectuate the reverse split without shareholder approval could raise concerns about corporate governance and transparency among investors.

FAQ

What is the date of the reverse stock split for Sharps Technology?

The reverse stock split will become effective on April 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM Eastern Time.

Why is Sharps Technology conducting a reverse stock split?

The reverse stock split aims to bring Sharps into compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

What will the new CUSIP number be after the reverse split?

The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the reverse split will be 82003F309.

Will Sharps Technology's stock symbol change after the split?

No, the stock symbol will remain "STSS" after the reverse stock split.

How many shares will be authorized after the reverse split?

After the reverse split, the authorized common shares will be reduced from 500,000,000 to 1,666,667.

$STSS Insider Trading Activity

$STSS insiders have traded $STSS stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MICHAEL HAYES (Chief Executive Officer) has made 13 purchases buying 305,000 shares for an estimated $20,822 and 0 sales.

$STSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $STSS stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 6,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,815

OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 955 shares (+2122.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,967

TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,151

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: “STSS” and “STSSW”) ("Sharps"), an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-300 reverse stock split (the "reverse split") of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), that will become effective on April 27, 2025 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time, before the opening of trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). Sharps has requested that its Common Stock begin trading on April 28, 2025, on a post-reverse split basis on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "STSS".





The reverse split is primarily intended to bring Sharps into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq. The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the reverse split will be 82003F309.





The reverse split was effected by the Sharps’ Board of Directors (the "Board"), pursuant to Section 78.207 of the Nevada Revised Statutes, without shareholder approval as the reverse split provides for a proportionate reduction in the number of both the authorized and outstanding shares and does not adversely affect any other classes of stock of the Company. The Company’s amended and restated Articles of Incorporation, filed with the Nevada Secretary of State, reduce the authorized common shares from 500,000,000 to 1,666,667 and effectuate a reverse split of 1-for-300.







Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company’s product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities, that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary. For additional information, please visit



www.sharpstechnology.com



This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “poised” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity, and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.







Holdsworth Partners







Adam Holdsworth





Phone: 917-497-9287





Email:



IR@sharpstechnology.com





